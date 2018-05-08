Report: Allegri, Enrique have questions about Arsenal

While Arsenal still has two games to play under Arsene Wenger , the club is busy putting feelers out for its next manager.

Two names on the bookies' shortlists, Massimiliano Allegri and Luis Enrique, are reportedly in Arsenal's sights. But the pair aren't ready to sign on the dotted line at the Emirates just yet, according to a report from Sky Sports.

Presumably, the current Juventus boss Allegri and former Barcelona manager Enrique have issues with recent reports that the next Arsenal manager will have just $68 million to spend this summer on new signings, not including sales of players leaving the club.

Considering Arsenal's season, falling well below expectations, it's likely going to take more than a couple of signings this summer to bring Arsenal back to the level its fans remember from the early-to-mid 2000s, when it was challenging for Premier League titles and even the UEFA Champions League