Antonio Conte in line to join Napoli if Maurizio Sarri lands Chelsea job

Napoli could turn to Antonio Conte to replace Maurizio Sarri in a manager swap

Chelsea are trying to tempt Sarri to Stamford Bridge but it could cost them

Conte is a candidate for Napoli job as well as Rafa Benitez and Carlo Ancelotti

Napoli will be interested in Antonio Conte if Chelsea lure coach Maurizio Sarri to Stamford Bridge.

Sarri, a 59-year-old Neapolitan, is emerging as the leading contender to succeed Conte as Chelsea manager at the end of the season.

Sarri is understood to be keen on the job and there is a growing feeling that his reign at Napoli is almost over.

Conte is on Napoli's shortlist of replacements, along with Rafa Benitez and Carlo Ancelotti.

Sarri's Napoli have played attractive football during his three years in charge, but the title is set to elude him again.

Defeat at Fiorentina last weekend left them four points behind leaders Juventus with three matches to play.

Sarri plans contract talks with Napoli chairman Aurelio de Laurentiis at the end of the season. De Laurentiis is ready to offer an increase on his £2.5m-a-year deal but it may not be enough to keep Sarri.

Chelsea have abandoned their pursuit of Barcelona coach Luis Enrique and are not confident of prising Max Allegri from Juventus, where he has two years left on his contract.