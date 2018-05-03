Europa League: Wenger wants to Finish on a High Note

Arsenal Manager, Arsene Wenger wants to end his love story with Arsenal on a high by winning the Europa League Trophy but they have to beat Atletico Madrid tonight to move a step closer to that Dream.

The first leg ended 1-1 at the Emirates Stadium but Wenger believes Arsenal can conquer the Rojiblancos, who have conceded only four goals at home in the La Liga this season

"I'd like to finish my job well," he said ahead of Arsenal's semi-final second leg tie at Atletico Madrid.

"I believe as well, a man has to give his best as long as he is somewhere with all of his commitment and energy.

"I would like to walk out of Arsenal and think until the last day I focused only on Arsenal. When my job at Arsenal finishes, I will see where I go from there but I want to finish this love story well."

"The way to behave is clear. We know we need to score," he said. "We have a clear demand in our heads and a clear approach. We need to be positive.

"The only thing we don't know is if Atletico Madrid will do the same or if they will do the opposite and have a more cautious approach and try to get at us on the break. That is what we will have to deal with in this game."

The Frenchman maintained that Atletico Madrid's record at home has to stop somewhere and that is what Arsenal will try to do tonight

"The history [Atletico's recent record of not conceding at home] has to stop somewhere and that is what we will try to do," Wenger added.

"In the first game we created the greater chances and that is what we want to recreate. We just have to keep exactly the same commitment and not focus too much on where we play, just focus on how well we attack and how well we build the game up from the back."

Meanwhile, Arsenal Midfielder, Alex Iwobi has revealed that the Gunners are ready to give Arsene Wenger a perfect send-off by winning the Europa League Trophy.

“We are really motivated – especially by what he (Wenger) has done for the club,” Iwobi told Sky Sports News.

“We are trying to make him end the season on a high. And not just for him but for ourselves as well, so we are doing our best to get the result.

“We are very confident. We were unfortunate not to get the result we wanted against them in the first leg, but we are very confident and believe we can go to the final.”