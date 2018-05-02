TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Football News | 2 May 2018 12:37 CET

Ndidi Wins Leicester City Young Player of the Year Award

By Ibrahim Taiwo , The Nigerian Voice Sports
Super Eagles Midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has won Leicester City's Young Player of the Year award for the 2017/2018 season.

Ndidi picked the award at the Club's annual Awards Ceremony on Tuesday night.

The former Genk midfielder beat the likes of Demarai Gray and Ben Chilwell to the award.

Ndidi joined the Foxes January 2017, he has been churning out impressive performances since making his debut.

Ndidi was also nominated for the club's player of the year award which was won by Harry Maguire.

Ndidi has made 33 appearances for Leicester City in the EPL this season, he has won three man of the match awards and he has three assists.


