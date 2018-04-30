Lokosa Happy To End Goal Drought

NPFL Rave of the Moment, Junior Lokosa is excited to end his mini goal drought after scoring a brace as Kano Pillars defeated Heartland 2-0 in Kano on Sunday.

Lokosa, who is the highest goal scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League, he is also the highest scoring Nigerian Striker in any league in the whole world.

Lokosa failed to score in his team's last two matches before finding joy against bottom-placed Heartland.

The former First Bank of Lagos Striker expressed his delight after the match and also reiterates Kano Pillars' desire to get to the top of the NPFL table

“I’m happy with the two goals against Heartland. The fact that we won also makes it a good a one for me,” Lokosa said

“I was disappointed with my performance in the previous two games against Wikki Tourists and Lobi Stars and challenged myself to do better in subsequent matches.

“It’s good to see the hard work come to good effect. Now, I have to keep working hard and keep scoring and helping the team.

“The win has put us in a good position in the table even though we are not at the top yet, but we will work hard to get there.

“We are on course to challenge for the title and won’t relent until we achieve our objective.”

Lokosa is on course to break the league's best of 23 goals scored by Mfon Udoh