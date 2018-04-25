Salah Runs The Show As Liverpool Beat Roma

PFA Player of the Year, Mohammed Salah scored a brace and assisted two goals as Liverpool defeated Roma 5-2 at Anfield in the first leg of the Uefa Champions League Semi-Final.

Salah opened the scoring with a curler in the 35th minute before adding the second with a sublime finish on the stroke of half-time to give Liverpool a 2-0 lead at the end of the first half.

Salah turned provider when his inviting cross met Saidu Mane who tapped home the third goal in the 65th minute.

Salah underlined his importance to Liverpool by setting up Roberto Firmino for the fourth goal of the match to render the match a formality going into the second leg.

Firmino scored his second of the night with a glancing header to put the match out of reach, but the Gialorossi had another idea as they scored two late goals to throw the tie open.

Edin Dzeko reduced the deficit with a beautiful goal before Perroti converted from the spot to keep the scoreline respectable.

The Second Leg will be played on May 2 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

Salah has scored 43 goals in 48 games for Liverpool - an average of one every 87 minutes - and is the Premier League's top scorer.