Uzoho Will Not Be Scared Of Messi - Rohr

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr has reiterated his confidence in Deportivo La Coruna's young goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho.

Uzoho made his Super Eagles debut against Argentina in an International Friendly match last year, when he replaced Daniel Akpeyi, the young star impressed.

“I don’t think goalkeeping is the weak link in my team,”

“After we lost Carl Ikeme to sickness, we had what seemed like a goalkeeping crisis but Ikechukwu Ezenwa did well in the qualifiers but we kept looking for options.

Rohr also revealed he will not be afraid to start the Young star against Croatia in the first match,

“Francis Uzoho came as an option because to go to the World cup, you require two good goalkeepers and I must say he has done well in the three games he has played for the Super Eagles that I won’t be afraid to start him in our opening game against Croatia at the World Cup in Russia.

“Francis is good and tall, and he is ready to learn. He did well in the friendly games against Argentina and Poland with two clean sheets and conceded two goals against Serbia in his third game in which I experimented with some players and tactics.

Rohr does not believe Uzoho will suffer stage fright if given an opportunity to play against the likes of Messi, Mandszukic and other big names after playing against Lewandoski and Di Maria

“I don’t believe he will get stage fright playing against the likes of Messi and other big names in Russia, because after playing against the likes of Lewandowski of Poland, Aguero and Di Maria of Argentina, I am optimistic that he would rise to the occasion in Russia.”