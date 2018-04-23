TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Football News | 23 April 2018 10:54 CET

English PFA Player of the Year award won by Salah

By The Nigerian Voice

LIVERPOOL forward Mohamed Salah was named Player of the Year by England’s Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) on Sunday, becoming the first Egyptian to receive the award.

Salah was rewarded for his performances which have yielded 41 goals in all competitions since joining from AS Roma last year.

He has helped Liverpool reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals and secured a likely top-four finish in the English Premier League.

The 25-year-old came out on top of a six-man shortlist, voted for by PFA members from the 92 Premier League and Football League teams.

The list also included league title winners in Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane and David Silva.

Sane did, however, win the Young Player of the Year award while Fran Kirby of Chelsea Ladies was named women’s Player of the Year at London’s Grosvenor House hotel. (Reuters/NAN)


there is no crown bearer in heaven that had not ben a cross bearer on earth
By: I.G COOL

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists