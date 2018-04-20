Wenger To Leave Arsenal

Arsenal Manager, Arsene Wenger has announced that he is stepping down as the coach of the North London Club after 22 years.

The Frenchman announced on Friday morning that he will leave at the end of the season, Wenger has been under pressure to resign following Arsenal's poor performances in the league.

Wenger told Arsenal's official website: “After careful consideration & following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season.”

'I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years. I managed the club with full commitment and integrity.

'I want to thank the staff, the players, the Directors and the fans who make this club so special. I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high.

'To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club. My love and support forever.'

Arsenal statement: "Arsène will lead the team to the end of the season and we will make an appointment as soon as possible. The club will not be making any further comment on the selection process until an appointment is made."

Stan Kroenke: “This is one of the most difficult days we have ever had in all our years in the sport... his longevity and consistency over such a sustained period at the highest level of the game will never be matched."