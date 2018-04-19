TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Football News | 19 April 2018 22:24 CET

Confederations Cup: Akwa United And MFM Crash Out As Enyimba Scale Through

By Ibrahim Taiwo , The Nigerian Voice Sports
Click for Full Image Size

Enyimba booked a place in the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup after playing out a 0-0 draw against Bidvest Wits of South Africa.

The first leg ended 1-1 in South Africa.

Akwa United defeated Al Hilal of Sudan 3-1 but the victory was not enough as they missed out on a place in the group stage.

The Promise Keepers lost the first leg 2-0.

The Olukoya Boys failed to overturn a 0-1 deficit by playing a 0-0 draw against Djoliba of Mali to miss out on a place in the group stage.

MFM FC lost the first leg in Agege 1-0 their first-ever loss at home in a CAF competition.

Enyimba reached the round of 16 of the competition in 2010, No Nigerian club has ever won the Competition since it started in 2004.

The draws for the Group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup will be held in Cairo, Egypt on Saturday.


Wickedness is not in line with God and it never align with God things.
By: Okafor Franklin Eken

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists