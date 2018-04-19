Confederations Cup: Akwa United And MFM Crash Out As Enyimba Scale Through

Enyimba booked a place in the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup after playing out a 0-0 draw against Bidvest Wits of South Africa.

The first leg ended 1-1 in South Africa.

Akwa United defeated Al Hilal of Sudan 3-1 but the victory was not enough as they missed out on a place in the group stage.

The Promise Keepers lost the first leg 2-0.

The Olukoya Boys failed to overturn a 0-1 deficit by playing a 0-0 draw against Djoliba of Mali to miss out on a place in the group stage.

MFM FC lost the first leg in Agege 1-0 their first-ever loss at home in a CAF competition.

Enyimba reached the round of 16 of the competition in 2010, No Nigerian club has ever won the Competition since it started in 2004.

The draws for the Group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup will be held in Cairo, Egypt on Saturday.