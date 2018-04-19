Pinnick Speaks On Super Eagles World Cup Plans

NFF President, Amaju Pinnick has opened up on a wide range of issues as the Super Eagles prepare for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

The NFF Supremo said the Federation is not facing any challenge and has allayed fears of distraction as a result of match allowances and bonuses.

“We are not facing any challenge, and I would like to thank the government of Nigeria for creating the enabling environment for us to strive,” Pinnick said.

“The government has given us all the support and more importantly create that stability we always sought in football. The government has really done well by giving us financial support to reach our goal. I thank the Minister, who has been a major supporter of our programme.

“Talking about the World Cup, I don’t we have any issue because I speak to the technical officials, especially the coaches every day, and I am also in touch with the technical committee. I am totally in charge of the World Cup and I don’t delegate functions that are crucial because the desire of every Nigerian is for Super Eagles to do well at the World Cup.

Pinnick also revealed that a meeting has been held with the team to iron out the bonuses and allowances so as to ensure total concentration in the Mundial.

“So, I don’t think there is any challenge. We had a meeting with the team in November and we signed an agreement with them that 30 percent of the FIFA money which is $2.8million will be paid to them. I am a very transparent person and every detail on bonus for each match and up to the final as well as the share of income from FIFA money was agreed on.

“I am not one of the presidents of the federation that don’t talk about money and you find every detail of it. The $2.8million we agreed with the players is almost 100 percent already for them to collect whenever they come. We met a couple of State governments and even made a presentation to FIFA in raising the money and I can assure that the money is 100% certain for them to collect.”

Pinnick confirmed that the federation will shoulder the travelling responsibility of the Congolese National Team for the friendly match between Nigeria and Congo

“We are making an arrangement to fly in the Congolese national team because that is our responsibility. We are not going to give them any money. We would bring them here, stay for two days and take them back to their country after the match,” he explained.

“They are like 10 steps ahead of us in FIFA Ranking and we just want to humble them here and before going to England. The tickets for Nigeria/England match is almost sold out and it will a good game. The match would play at the Wembley on June 2, and from then we would go to play Czech Republic in Austria on June 6, before moving to Russia for World Cup.”