Eguavoen Happy With Super Eagles Defenders

Former Super Eagles Coach, Augustine Eguavoen has expressed his satisfaction with the defenders in the super eagles' team as they prepare for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

Eguavoen who represented Nigeria as a player and was also in charge of the team at the 2006 AFCON in Egypt

“I like the defenders we have at the moment. It’s a combination of young, versatile, strong and experienced players,”

“Shehu, Troost-Ekong, Balogun and Elderson are good defenders who will do well for us in Russia.

“I like the fact that we also have the younger ones. Aina, Tyronne and Idowu have a strong football background and are also playing regularly at their clubs

“They will play a big role in whatever we are going to achieve in Russia and I don’t envy Rohr at this moment because he sure has a difficult task in picking maybe seven that will be in the final squad.”

It is left to be seen if Gernot Rohr is happy with the backup options he has in the team, the team struggles when Balogun is not playing.