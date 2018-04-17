Ndidi 'Proud' To Represent Nigeria

Leicester City Midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has described the opportunity to represent Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia as 'Amazing'.

The Super Eagles defensive midfielder who played an integral role in the team's impressive performances in the qualifiers is proud to put on the green white green jersey of Nigeria in the biggest football competition

“I can’t explain how proud I am. Every player wants to pull on the shirt for their country, so many people look for this opportunity – the entire population in Nigeria would love to be able to do this,” Ndidi stated in an interview with Joe.co.uk .

“I can’t believe I will be at the World Cup for my nation. It’s amazing. I haven’t really had the chance to think about it much, I believe when we get to Russia is when it will really sink in.

“And it’s not just about going to participate, it’s not about being happy just that we are part of the World Cup. I feel we can do more.”

Ndidi has enjoyed a productive and impressive season with Leicester City, he was recently among the nominees for the club young player of the year.

He is one of the top defensive midfielders in the EPL this season according to statistics.

Ndidi has played 14 matches for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, but he is still waiting for his first International goal.

Ndid has two goals in thirty-nine matches for Leicester City in all competitions this season.