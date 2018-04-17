Marcos Alonso Charged with Violent Conduct

Chelsea Defender, Marcos Alonso has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association for a tackle on Shane Long in Chelsea's 3-2 win against Southampton on Saturday.

Alonso appeared to stand on the back of Southampton striker Long’s calf in the first half on Saturday.

But Referee Brian Dean missed the incident Alonso was not punished, Alonso is likely to miss the semi-final match against Southampton on Sunday if the charge is upheld.

He has until 6 pm to respond.

This will come as a big blow to Chelsea, the Spanish international has been one of the shining light in the team this season after falling to mount a serious defence of the title they won in style last season