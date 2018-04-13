Europa League: Arsenal Set To Battle Atletico, Marseille Draw Salzburg

Arsenal have been drawn against Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of the 2017/2018 Europa league.

Arsenal defeated CSKA Moscow 6-3 0n aggregate to qualify for the semi-final.

Atletico Madrid defeated Sporting Lisbon 2-0 in the first leg before losing the second leg 1-0 in Portugal to book their place in the semi-final.

Arsenal will host Atletico Madrid in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, 26th April, before travelling to Spain for the second leg on May 3rd.

Marseille will battle it out with Salzburg for a place in the final after beating RB Leipzig in the quarter-final.

The first leg will be played on the 26th of April while the second leg will take place on May 3rd.

The Final will be played at the home ground of Olympique Lyon in France on May 16, 2018