UCL DRAW: Liverpool Draw Roma, Bayern Munich Clash with Real Madrid Again

Liverpool have been drawn against Roma in the Semi-Final f the 2017/2018 Uefa Champions League.

Real Madrid will battle it out with Bayern Munich again in the semifinals after defeating Bavarians in the quarterfinals last year.

Real Madrid survived Juventus scare to book a place in the semi-finals while Liverpool ousted Manchester City for a place in the last four.

Roma pulled off a surprise by overturning a 4-1 first leg defeat to beat Barcelona 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico to book a semi-final place in the competition for the first time since 1984.

Liverpool will welcome Roma to the Anfield Stadium in the first leg before travelling to Italy for the second leg.

Bayern Munich will host Real Madrid in the first leg while the defending champions will reciprocate the gesture in the second leg in Spain.

First legs will be played on April 24/25; second legs to be played on May 1/2.