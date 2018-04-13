Gold Coast 2018: Adekuoroye and Blessing Win Wrestling Gold For Nigeria

Odunayo Adekuoroye won the first Wrestling Gold medal for Nigeria at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Adekuoroye, who qualified for the medal match by beating Canada's Emily Schaefer in the Women Freestyle 57KG category 10-0 by Technical Superiority.

Adekuoroye defeated Pooja Dhanda of India 7-5 by points to win Nigeria's 5th Gold Medal in Gold Coast.

Odunayo also won Gold Medal in the same category at the last edition of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Blessing Okorodudu won the second Gold medal for Nigeria after recovering from a 3-0 deficit to beat Canada's Danielle Lappage 4-3 by points in the Women's Freestyle 58kg category.

Amas Daniel also won the Bronze medal in the Men's Freestyle 68kg.