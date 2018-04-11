Klopp Speaks On Liverpool's Victory Against City

Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp has revealed what he told his players at half-time when Liverpool were trailing against Manchester City before turning things around to win 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

“First of all you have to learn from the game, so I have no problem with conceding the early goal – of course, it’s not what you want, but if it happens then you have to react,” Klopp BT Sport.

“So the reaction at first was OK but then it wasn’t OK anymore. If they want the ball from you (his players), then they have to kill you, there’s no other chance for them to get it. And in a few moments, it was too easy.

“We needed to be more compact, we shouted like crazy about offsides but we needed to push up.

“I said at half-time that we needed to stay in that football playing way, to show we want the ball and not hoping that somebody finds Mo (Salah) or Sadio (Mane) or whatever then we can go up to score.

“So we needed to start new, and that’s what the boys did, that was clear, we all knew that. If you don’t score the second and the third then it’s not easy again.

“We knew if we could score one more then the atmosphere would be very different.”

Liverpool have reached the semi-final stage of the European Cup/Champions League for the 10th time - the only English team to have appeared in more are Manchester United [12].

Liverpool have scored 33 goals in the Champions League this season - the most by an English side in a single campaign.