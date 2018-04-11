FIFA Appoints Nigerian Medical Doctor Doping Control Officer

A former medical doctor in the Nigerian U-17 football team, Dr Ayorinde Olarinoye has been appointed Doping Control Officer by the World soccer governing body, FIFA.

Olarinoye, who graduated from the University of Ilorin is Nigeria's first FIFA doping control Officer the University's weekly bulletin said on Tuesday.

According to the publication, Olarinoye is a member of the American College of Sports Medicine and British Association of Sports and Exercise Medicine.

“The 38-year-old Ayodeji is the son of a retired civil servant and former Head of the International Department of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in the 1990s, Dr Steve Olarinoye.

“Dr Olarinoye was honoured in 2015 by the Nigeria Medical Association for his dedication to duty and special interest in the field of Sports Medicine.

“He is currently running a programme in Sports and Exercise Medicine in Cardiff, U.K., the bulletin said of the doctor who hails from Omupo in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara.