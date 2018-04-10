TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

10 April 2018

Commonwealth Games, Table Tennis: Nigeria Beat England, To Face Indiain the Final

By Ibrahim Taiwo , The Nigerian Voice Sports

Nigeria's Table Tennis team defeated England in the men's team table tennis semifinals at the Commonwealth Games in Australia on Monday.

Segun Toriola lost Nigeria's first match 3-2 (14-12,9-11,7-11,13-11,7-11) to Paul Drinkhall.

In Match 2, Bode Abiodun beat Liam Pitchford 3-2 (8-11,9-11-4,13-11,11-5).

In match 3, Segun Toriola and Olajide Omotayo defeated the duo of Samuel Water and Paul Drinkhall 3-1 (2-11,11-7,12-10,11-7).

In Match 4, Olajide Omotayo lost 3-2 (11-9, 4-11, 8-11, 11-9, 5-11) to Liam Pitchford, Bode Abiodun defeated Samuel Walker in match 5 3-2 ( 8-11,11-8, 11-9, 6-11, 11-8) win.

The Nigerian team led by Segun Toriola had earlier defeated hosts Australia 3-1 in the quarterfinals

Nigeria will play India in the Final of the competition


