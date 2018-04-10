Anthony Joshua did not impress in his fight against Parker: Mike Tyson

American boxing legend Mike Tyson had been the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world and he is well accustomed to the mindset about the potential candidates Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, both of whom are aiming for the same.

Ever since the victory over Joseph Parker on March 31 in Cardiff, it is being speculated that Joshua will eventually face Wilder, to win the WBC title, the only strap remaining to add to his WBA[Super], IBF, IBO, and WBO belts.

Moments after his win in Wales, AJ called out Wilder, to which the American star responded by accepting his challenge to go head-to-head for a fight.

Since the back and forth between the duo, Tyson, for the first time, has given his take on the potential clash, alongside providing his opinion on Joshua's performance against his Kiwi rival a week ago.

The American ace was at ringside to witness Jarrett Hurd and Erislandy Lara in action for the light-middleweight titles at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas.

Asked by Showtime about his view on AJ's display, the 51-year-old said : “Joshua looked like he was the guy to [become undisputed champion], but in his last fight, he did not impress me.

“[Wilder] is improving, he's getting better. It will be a knockout. Somebody is getting knocked out.”

Further questioned if any of the two squared off against him what would be the outcome, the question left Iron Mike smiling as he replied: “I don't know, I would have to be there.”

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn admitted last week that talks are in progress with Wilder's representatives with both fighters willing to take the ring later this campaign.

However, situations took a drastic turn after WBA ordered the Brit to face Alexander Povetkin in a mandatory defence of his world title.

The 28-year-old unified champion now has 30 days to negotiate with the Russian powerhouse, who secured an impressive win over David Price on the same night AJ fought Parker at the same venue.

It remains to be seen what transpires in the end, with experts as well as boxing faithful highly anticipating a mega showdown between Joshua and Wilder at some point later this year.