Gold Coast 2018; Enekwechi and Table Tennis Team Win Silver for Nigeria

Chukwuebuka Enekweli has won Silver Medal for Nigeria in the shot put event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Enekweli set a new personal best record when he threw a distance of 21.14m to finish second in the event.

Thomas Walsh of New Zealand won gold in the event after throwing a distance of 21.41m while Tim Nedow from Canada finished third with a distance of 20.19.

Another Nigerian Efe Kalu finished 12th in the finals with a throw of 17.86m.

Meanwhile, The Nigerian Table Tennis team won the silver medal after losing 3-0 to India in the Finals.

The Contingent led by Segun Toriola had earlier defeated the English Table Tennis team in the semi-finals in the early hours of Monday.

Another Nigerian Seye Ogunlewe finished fourth in the men's 100m final of the 2018 Commonwealth games in Australia.

Akani Simbine won the 100m Gold with a time of 10.03 seconds.