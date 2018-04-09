Report: Real Madrid wants Salah swap for Isco, money

Mohamed Salah is having a magical season, and there's every reason to believe he's capable of performing at a similar level for several years.

This has led to reports of a wild $280 million price tag and also to Real Madrid and other rich clubs thinking of plying him from Liverpool (We've made the argument that the Egyptian is “unsellable” given Liverpool's goals under Jurgen Klopp ).

Diario Gol says that Real knows that Liverpool wouldn't dream of selling Salah for less than Barcelona paid for Philippe Coutinho (and that's quite reasonable, considering that Coutinho's best season is nowhere near Salah's 2017-18 and not even really his 2016-17 at AS Roma).

So the thought is that Real will offer Spanish playmaker Isco and $62 million for Salah. The reasoning behind the move actually has some merit from a footballing perspective, with Isco very much a Klopp type and Zinedine Zidane wanting more of a defensive effort from the 25-year-old.

That said, there is no way that monetary figure cuts muster for the Reds. But if it's an opening salvo in the gossip games, we rate it as decent enough to warrant a mention.

