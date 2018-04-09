Azpilicueta angry despite goal: “FA Cup not enough for us”

Cesar Azpilicueta to Alvaro Morata has been the top recipe for Chelsea goals this season, and Sunday saw the pair reverse roles.



Morata won a ball at the back post, and Azpilicueta outmuscled a pair of would-be tacklers to poke home the opening goal of Chelsea's 1-1 draw versus West Ham United at Stamford Bridge.

But Azpilicueta wasn't in the mood to wax poetic about his second goal of the season, instead lamenting Chelsea's fifth-place standing one year after winning a second Premier League title in three seasons.

Now Chelsea sits 10 points back of the Top Four, and just three clear of chasing Arsenal. From the BBC :

“To get a draw at home in another London derby is really frustrating for all of us and all of the fans. It's becoming harder and harder every game it goes on. We are further away than ever. The FA Cup is a massive trophy but it's not enough for us. We will try to win it but the cup will not save our season.”

Woof. Chelsea seems destined for another change at the wheel, as Azpilicueta is not sugarcoating life at Stamford Bridge.