Oliseh defeats Fortuna Sittard in Dutch FA tribunal

The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) tribunal has ruled that second division club Fortuna Sittard must pay their suspended Nigerian coach Sunday Oilseh part of his salary as compensation, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Oliseh was suspended by Fortuna Sittard and accused of insurbudination but he also alleged that the club wanted him to be part of something shady which he refused.

Reports in Dutch outlets confirmed the KNVB verdict and added that the tribunal also ruled that Oliseh be paid.

“I'm delighted at the ruling and the most important thing for me in the judgment was that it was stated that they did not find anywhere that I was a bad employee,” Oliseh told CSN shortly after he left the tribunal. “The judgment came like an hour ago; it's a 20-page judgment. My assistant coaches will also be compensated.

“The Federation gave the President of Fortuna Sittard (Isitan Gun) one week to pay me the compensation or to withdraw the request to terminate my contract. If he does withdraw it means he will pay more that the stipulated compensation fee.”

Oliseh however did not reveal the amount he will be compensated with.

Meanwhile, Completesportsnigeria.com also reliably gathered that Oliseh will sue the President of Fortuna Sittard for damages in the coming weeks.

The former Super Eagles captain and captain also took to Twitter to share the good news.

“Dutch court finds Fortuna Sittard guilty for not being a good employer to Sunday Oliseh and sanctions Fortuna. Most importantly The Knvb Court stated that Oliseh has not acted as a bad employee!” Oliseh wrote on Twitter.

“Consequentially, negating false claims made by Fortuna. God is great!

“The court further sanctions Fortuna Sittard to compensate me (Oliseh) financially immediately.

“I am obliged to stay as a Fortuna employee till the month of May 2018.Thanks 2 all my well wishers for your valued support all through this injustice. Thankful to God 4 his blessings!”