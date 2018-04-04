Klopp Confident of Victory, Aguero Ruled Out

Sergio Aguero has been ruled out of the Uefa Champions League Clash with Liverpool tonight.

The Argentine International has been suffering from a Knee injury since March, Guardiola has confirmed that he is out of tonight's match.

“He (Aguero) is in Manchester. He didn’t come (to Liverpool). We’ll see (if he plays in the derby),” Guardiola said during his pre-match conference ahead the game against Liverpool.

Guardiola admitted that he is aware of Liverpool's quality and their ability to attack that space which can hurt his team.

He said: “Of course I consider the value of Liverpool, of course I know their qualities, and I’m concerned about what they do. I’m not so arrogant a person to think it doesn’t matter what they do.

“But I know the way we play is perfect for Liverpool because they’re a team that attack that space unlike any other team in the world, especially with Mo Salah, (Roberto) Firmino.

“They are so good, I know that, but I feel the best way to try to win is what we have tried to do since we’ve been here together.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool Coach, Jurgen Klopp is confident his team can beat Manchester City again after beating them two months ago in the league

“We beat them two months ago so we know it is possible to do it again…but hoping for a clean sheet against Man City does not make much sense,” Klopp said during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“It is 100 per cent they will have a shot on target in 95 minutes. You need the balls to use the space. We have to be 100 per cent in all parts, offence and defence.

“We cannot avoid everything but with our skills we can cause them problems so that makes the game interesting.

“I like all this things but this club is already full of history and we have to write our own,” he said.

The match will kick off by 7:45 pm Nigerian Time.