Arsenal Join Liverpool, Man United In Three-way Race For Ndidi

Arsenal have joined the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United in the race to sign Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

According to Daily Mail, a source close to Ndidi revealed this to English newspaper The Sun.

Ndidi, 21, has been impressive since joining Leicester in a £15million deal from Belgian side Genk in January 2017.

He has featured 36 times for Leicester this season in all competitions including Saturday's 2-0 win at Brighton – a game in which he was sent off, the second time this season.

“There has been so much interest in him. He is going to be a top player and Arsenal have been in contact,” the source told The Sun.

“They want to sign him this summer.

“Arsene Wenger is a manager he admires a lot and his friend Alex Iwobi has told him lots of great things about the club.

“But there is no shortage of offers. Liverpool have shown strong interest and [Manchester] United.”

Ndidi was in action for the Super Eagles in their two friendlies against Poland and Serbia.