Joshua Beat Parker to win WBO Title

British Nigerian world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua defeated Joseph Parker of New Zealand via a Unanimous decision in their Unification bout on Saturday night.

It was Parker's first defeat after 25 professional fights while Anthony Joshua extended his unbeaten streak to 21.

This is the first time Anthony Joshua's victory will be concluded by Unanimous decision all his previous 20 fights ended in Knockout victories for the British Nigerian.

The final score card had Joshua winning 118-110, 118-110 and 119-109 after a gruelling contest.

Joshua has now won the WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO titles in a short time.

Joshua has revealed how he won the bout against Joseph Parker and he insisted on not fighting in America.

"This was about boxing finesse - I stuck to my word. I know what it takes to be a champion. Joshua Parker said he wanted a war, but it was all about boxing finesse. The main thing we cannot forget is that I am the unified heavyweight champion of the world."

Asked if he would fight in the United States: "I'm not interested in coming to America. All these years, we've gone to the States, people have spent a lot of money following British boxers over there. [But] we can do it in London, Cardiff. We are staying right here.

"I want Wilder. Or Fury. Get him [Wilder] in the ring and I'll knock him spark out."

Meanwhile, In the Spirit of Sportsmanship, Joseph Parker has hailed Anthony Joshua, saying the Brit is a good big man and he deservedly won the bout

Parker has promised to be back better and stronger.

"I want to go back and come back stronger. I have no regrets, we take it on the chin. We'll be back again and we'll work harder to come back. I would love to have another go."

Asked if interruptions from the referee disrupted his tactics: "We could have worked inside more, we can't change it. Of course, I'm young, fit and strong. I'm fit to go 12 rounds, thanks to all the New Zealanders here and back home.

He [Anthony Joshua] is a good big man and was better on the day. We'll be back."