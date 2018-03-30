Chelsea need someone to step up and lead as season winds down

As Chelsea prepare for a six-week period that will define their season, it’s time for everybody at the club to pull together. From the board to the coaching staff to the players to the supporters, it is imperative that everyone is pulling in the same direction.

For all the frustrations over Tiemoue Bakayoko’s misplaced passes or Alvaro Morata crumpling to the floor under the slightest contact for the umpteenth time, now is the moment to shelve those groans and provide a suitable backdrop for the team to perform. As has been seen across town at the London Stadium, when the atmosphere is toxic and mutinous it can have a palpable effect on the team. It has been nowhere near as poisonous at Stamford Bridge, even when the Blues found themselves 3-0 down to Bournemouth, though there is the sense that patience is starting to wear thin in the stands.

While there is clear responsibility on Antonio Conte to set the right tone — something that has been a little wayward for the last few months, a consequence of his deteriorating relationship with the club hierarchy — ultimately it is the players who must demonstrate that they have the requisite qualities. Quite simply, with eight games left, the senior players need to show what they are made of.

It has been often commented how this current crop of Chelsea players lacks the natural leadership of a John Terry or Frank Lampard. It is a slightly unfair charge as both those club legends are individuals who are virtually impossible to replace. Nevertheless, effective on-pitch authority is essential for success and as the match-day captain these days, it falls on Cesar Azpilicueta to galvanise the troops.

Along with N’Golo Kante, the versatile defender is the most consistent performer in the side. Thoroughly dependable whether situated at full-back, wing-back or centre-back, Azpilicueta rarely has a bad game. Not the type to bawl out those making errors or harangue referees, his is a calmer form of leadership. Not too demonstrative but busy, though more with his deeds than his words.

Azpilicueta leads by example. His endeavour, application and precision setting the standard for others to follow. Eden Hazard is another in this vein. Not much of a talker and never a shouter, it is his actions that speak loudest. The Belgian is certainly inspiring and can often be seen dragging his teammates up toward his level.

The problem is that just as important as inspiration is the need for reading the pattern of the game and delegating accordingly. That is something that is not especially visible in Chelsea’s performances. Club captain Gary Cahill has some of those traits, though he spends most weekends sitting on the sidelines due to Antonio Rudiger’s more assured displays.

The most natural candidate to organise his teammates should be Cesc Fabregas. A midfielder edging toward veteran status, he has lifted international trophies with Spain and enjoyed plenty of club glory with Barcelona and Chelsea. He is also rarely short of a word or two. His experience needs to be used to maximum effect as Chelsea enter the most crucial phase of the season. The 30-year-old’s capacity for seeing things before they happen has been a vital part of his success as a midfield player, and that needs to be translated into genuine organisational qualities.

Thibaut Courtois is another member of the side who should be called upon to bark orders to the outfield players. With vast experience at international and club level despite only being 25, he speaks with maturity and understanding whenever he deals with the media. Such qualities need to make themselves manifest on the football pitch as well.

With no totem to rally around other than possibly Hazard, it is important that leadership and direction come from all corners. This is a team filled with players coveted by other clubs so it is time that those who can, demonstrate the extent of their talents. Chelsea need to win at least seven of their eight remaining Premier League games, probably all eight, if they are to finish in the top four and that can’t be done if the players let their heads drop at the slightest setback.

The team have shown that they have the ability to take the game to quality opposition as seen recently at Old Trafford and Camp Nou. Unfortunately for the Blues, against Manchester United, after they failed to take full advantage of their clear superiority, a lack of backbone saw them slip to a damaging defeat. With Tottenham visiting on Sunday and Liverpool coming in a few weeks, the Blues cannot afford a repeat. It’s time to stand up and be counted.