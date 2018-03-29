Aigbogun Pleased With Flying Eagles Despite Losing To Egypt

Flying Eagles Coach, Paul Aigbogun is satisfied with his team despite their loss to the Junior Pharaohs of Egypt.

Nigeria played a double-header friendly against Egypt in Cairo, The first match ended goalless while Egypt beat Nigeria 2-1 in the second match.

Aigbogun has played down the result insisting that the friendly match is not all about the result but about learning from their mistakes to prepare the team for the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup Of Nations qualifiers

“In friendly matches, it is not the result that matters. We drew our first leg and lost the second 1-2 but I am very happy that not only have we come away with vital lessons, our objectives for the tour have been met, “Aigbogun stated an interview published by the Nigeria Football Federation.

“We came here to look at the boys we have put together and that we are working with, and to see if we are on the right path. On the evidence of performance by the boys from the two matches, I believe we are. We also came here to see how they would cope in game situations, and we were not disappointed.

“Losing narrowly against an Egyptian U-20 side that had been in camp for upwards of one year was not a bad performance but a message to work harder.”

Nigeria will play the winner between Sierra Leone and Guinea Bissau in the first round of the qualifiers in May.