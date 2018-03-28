Serbia beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-0  in an International Friendly match played in London.

Nigeria were without their captain, Mikel Obi, Shehu Abdullahi. The team missed the leadership and the creativity Mikel offers.

Serbia started the match like a house on fire asking the Eagles' defence many questions, Nigeria failed to get hold of the game as many players struggled.

Rohr made four changes to the team that defeated Poland on Friday, but yet the team couldn't impress.

Fulham Striker, Alexander Mitrovic capitalised on the team's lack of concentration by opening the scoring in the 68th when he finished off a cross with aplomb to give the Serbians a deserved lead.

Ighalo's goal-bound strike was deflected over the bar as the Super Eagles tried to salvage something from the match to reward the supporters who were cheering them aloud.

Ivanovic shot straight at the goalkeeper when he had the opportunity to increase the lead, Mitrovic capped off his impressive night by slotting past Uzoho as the Nigeria defenders were ball watching.

Gernot Rohr will be concerned about the goalkeeping position and the lack of a suitable replacement for Mikel Obi and the Oyinbo pairing in the heart of the defence.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles Winger, Ahmed Musa said the team will learn from the defeat against Serbia as they prepare for the World Cup in Russia.

“Yes, we lost and it wasn’t a good game but we will learn from the loss and improve on them in subsequent games,”