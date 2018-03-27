NFF Bigwigs Visit Ikeme In Hospital

Top Officials of the Nigeria Football Federation paid a visit to Super Eagles goalkeeper, Karl Ikeme who is winning the battle against Leukaemia.

Nine Months ago, the Wolves goaltender was diagnosed with acute leukaemia after returning ''abnormal blood tests'' during pre-season testing at his Championship Club in England.

On Monday as the Super Eagles were rounding up their preparations for the friendly match against Serbia in London, Amaju Pinnick led a delegation with the likes of Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, Mohammed Sanusi, Dayo Enebi and goalkeeper trainer, Aloy Agu visited Ikeme at the Christie Clinic in Manchester to deliver the team's message to him.

NFF President, Amaju Pinnick assured Ikeme of the support of the Nigerian Government and the Super Eagles.

“We have come on behalf of the Government of Nigeria and the NFF to check up on you, find out how your recovery is going and to tell you that you are still very much on our minds and a member of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

“We believe this is just a phase that will pass away. You will come out of it stronger and still be able to do what you love to do the best, both for your club and the Super Eagles of Nigeria.”

Super Eagles Team Administrator delivered the team's message to Ikeme

Enebi said: “On behalf of the team, we want to reassure you of our love. The entire team would have been here to see you if we were not playing against Serbia. Coach Gernot Rohr, the technical and backroom staff are all praying for your speedy recovery. The team asked that I present this autographed jersey, signed by all the players, to you. It is our new kit for the World Cup.”

Ikeme responded by appreciating the delegation and the amount of support he has received from Nigerians

An ecstatic Ikeme, moved by all the kind words, responded: “I am so overwhelmed by this show of love. I am indeed grateful to Nigerians who daily flood my phone with prayers and well wishes. I feel their love everywhere, every day, on social media. I thank the Government of Nigeria and the NFF for all the support and I appreciate my teammates so much for being there for me.”