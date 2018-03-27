TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

27 March 2018

Croatian player Bruno Boban dies after being hit by ball during a match

By The Rainbow
A Croatian soccer player has died after being struck in the chest by the ball.

Bruno Boban was hit in the chest from close range during Marsonia’s meeting with Slavonija Pozega in the Croatian Third Football League.

The 25-year-old appeared to be fine at first but seconds later he collapsed and appeared to lose consciousness.

Players and medics rushed on field to Boban’s aid.

Medics tried to revive him for 40 minutes, to no avail.

Boban was pronounced dead on the pitch, although his cause of death is yet to be announced.

The team paid tribute to Boban on Facebook, saying all players and staff “express deep condolences to the family for this tragic loss.”

