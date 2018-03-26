Blessing Okagbare Breaks Mary Onyali's Record

Nigeria Queen of the Track, Blessing Okagbare has broken a 22-year-old record set by legendary Nigerian Athlete, Mary Onyali.

Okagbare started her outdoor season with an impressive 22.04 secs in her 200m race at the west kittley invitational track and field at the Abilene, Texas a feat which broke Mary Onyali's 22.07 secs at a meet in Switzerland in 1996.

It was Okagbare's opening race of the year which will prepare her for the defence of her Commonwealth games titles in Australia.

Okagbare has also set a new national record in the women's 200m her previous personal best in the event was 22.23 secs which was set at the 2014 Eugene Diamond League.

Okagbare now holds the National record in the women 100m and 200m.

Meanwhile, Mary Onyali has heaped praises on Blessing Okagbare for breaking her long-standing record

“I was scared last year when Ta-Lou came close to breaking the record,” Onyali said. “I was with her at the hotel and she threw that jab at me that she was going for my record. I didn’t want it to go to another country. “It was a thing of joy for me that Okagbare, who is like a daughter to me and a sister have taken the record and I want her to hold it for the next 22 years.

Onyali said the feat will put Okagbare in the right frame of mind for the Commonwealth Games in Australia

“She has been knocking for some years now and finally she has gotten it. This will put her in the right frame of mind ahead of the Commonwealth Games. “For some time now she has not been in her right element, especially at the last World Championships, but she went back, train very hard and we can see the result of her perseverance,”