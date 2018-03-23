CAFCC: Enyimba Draw Bidvest, Plateau United Get USM Alger Test

Enyimba will slug it out with Bidvest Wits of South Africa in the Play-Off round of the CAF Confederations Cup.

MFM FC will battle it out with Joliba FC of Mali, Plateau United will play USM Algier of Algeria while Akwa United will take on Al Hilal of Sudan.

Meanwhile, Enyimba Chairman, Felix Anyanwu has described the draw as 'Tricky' because Bidvest are not pushovers when it comes to playing in CAF Competitions.

“It’s a very tricky fixture because our opponents have the experience of playing on the continent,”

“No team should be underrated and I have started playing the match in my mind since the draw was made.

“We played against another South African club Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League two years ago. We beat them by a lone goal in Nigeria and we were beaten 2-1 in South Africa.

“It will not be a stroll in the park against Wits, we have to work very hard to get to the group stage of the Confederation Cup at their expense.”