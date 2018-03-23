Poland, Nigeria freindly: Uzoho will start

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr believes both his side and Poland will benefit immensely from Friday's international friendly in Wroclaw, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Eagles will officially kickoff preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup when they face the Poles, who will also be in Russia, from 8.45pm Friday night.

After the game in Poland, the Eagles will then leave for London to face Serbia in another friendl.

Speaking at a press conference, Rohr stated why Poland picked the Eagles for a friendly.

“We know very well the Senegalese team who play good football, they have a strong team,” Rohr said during his pre-match press conference on Thursday night.

“I suppose we are invited because they (Poland) are playing Senegal (at the World Cup). And we and Senegal are the only two black African teams at the World Cup, the other three African teams (Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco) are from North Africa.

“It will be good preparation for Poland but also for us because Croatia has very high level. And we play Serbia next Tuesday in London so we have two good preparation games for the World Cup.”

Rohr also revealed that young Deportivo La Coruna goalkeeper Francis Uzoho will make his first start for the Super Eagles in the game against Poland.

Uzoho made his first appearance for the Eagles when he came on for Daniel Akpeyi in the 4-2 win against Argentina on November 14, 2017.