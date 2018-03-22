Amuneke Quits As Al Khartoum Coach

Former Super Eagles Star, Emmanuel Amuneke and Sudanese Club, Al Khartoum Watani have agreed to part ways due to the club inability to meet up with their financial obligations.

Amuneke who took over the team in December led the team to three wins two draws and three defeats in his short time with the Club.

The Former Flying Eagles Coach has revealed why his time with the Sudanese club came to an end prematurely

“I wasn’t sacked. The director of the club called me to a meeting to explain why we have not been paid and he suggested that we take a pay cut as their major sponsors have not been supportive,”

“He was very sincere which I appreciate so well.

“But they (Al Khartoum Watani) agreed to pay what is being owed and of course what’s binding in the contract which was signed by both parties.

“The director was sincere and plain in his meeting with me on the dire financial conditions of the club. So there was no point staying on. I wasn’t sacked like they’re claiming here in Sudan.”