Chelsea should not let Eden Hazard leave: Former Chelsea winger Florent Malouda

Former Chelsea winger Florent Malouda has rejected suggestions that Chelsea should allow prized asset Eden Hazard to leave Stamford Bridge, insisting they should do everything in their power to keep him.

The Belgian has long been linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid , with a summer switch said to be on the cards should Antonio Conte’s men fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Malouda however believes that the Blues must demonstrate their ambition in order to persuade Hazard to stay, suggesting they give him the task of leading the Blues to glory, saying: “Chelsea can give him the means to match his ambitions. It's always when things aren't going well that speculation arises.” he told RTBF .

“He needs to assume his status of leader at Chelsea or elsewhere. However, it's a personal decision. If he feels he's done everything, it's better for him to leave.”The former French international, who earned 80 caps for his country, went on to suggest that Hazard has the ability to walk into any side in the world, hinting that the Blues simply can’t afford to lose a player of his calibre.

“These days, it's great that players don't leave when things become difficult. Eden should leave after a major trophy like the Champions League. Chelsea need a player of his class. He can play in all the clubs in the world. He loves the pressure and assumes it. He's a prodigy, but Chelsea need him.”

The Blues currently lie five points off the Champions League qualification spots, and crashed out of this season’s competition after losing 4-1 on aggregate to Barcelona in the first knockout round last week.