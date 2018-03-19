CAFCC; Enyimba and Akwa United Advance To The Next Round

Akwa United beat Al Ittihad of Libya 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Sunday to qualify for the next round of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Match ended 1-0 in regulation time, the tie had to be decided by penalty shootout because Al Ittihad won the first leg 1-0 in Tunisia.

Akwa United Goalkeeper, Olorunleke Ojo was the hero for the promise keepers as he saved three spot-kicks to help his side book a place in the playoff round of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Tosin Adeniji scored the only goal for Akwa United.

Meanwhile, Enyimba beat Energie Sports of Benin Republic 3-2 to book a place in the next round of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Aba-based club won the first leg 2-0 in Benin Republic.

Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa made his debut for Enyimba in the match.

MFM, Akwa United, Plateau United and Enyimba will represent Nigeria in the CAF Confederations Cup round of 16.