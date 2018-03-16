UCL ; Liverpool Draw Manchester City, Real Madrid And Juventus Clash Again
Liverpool have been drawn against Manchester City in the 2018/2019 Uefa Champions League Quarter-Final stage.
Defending Champions, Real Madrid will slug it out with Juventus, Barcelona will host Roma while Sevilla will hope to continue their fairytale run with a clash against Bayern Munich.
The Draws
Barcelona vs Roma
Juventus vs Real Madrid
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Bayern Munich vs Sevilla.
The First Leg will be played on the 3rd and 4th of April 2018, while the Second Leg is slated 10th and 11th of April.
The Uefa Champions League Final will be played at the Kiev Stadium in Ukraine.