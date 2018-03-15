Conte - 3-0 Defeat Against Barcelona Is Unfair

Chelsea Coach, Antonio Conte has showered praises on his players for showing desire and fight only to lose out to the brilliance of Messi.

The Italian rued his side lack of concentration in the 3rd minute when Lionel Messi beat Courtois with a tidy finish.

"It is a pity. At the same time, I must be honest. I must be very proud of my players - they gave everything and we have to continue in this way, with this will to fight and desire to fight together.

"We were a bit unlucky if you consider the two legs. We are showing we can play in both ways. The first leg, defensively we were more compact, and only after our mistake, they scored. Tonight, they scored more but we didn't deserve this result."

"We have no regrets," he said.

"If you watch the game, you can see the final result is unfair."

Conte also hailed Lionel Messi for having a hand in all Barcelona goals in the Tie.

"We are talking about the best player in the world," said Conte.

"He scores 60 goals every season - he is a super top player. Barcelona were very clinical."

Conte revealed what he told Lionel Messi at the end of the match

‘When you have the opportunity to make a great complement to Messi, it is right to recognize a super, super, super top player,’ he explained. ‘You are talking about a player who every season can score 60 goals, not just in one season. I am very pleased to have the opportunity at the end of the game to give him my complement. We are talking about an extraordinary player, the best in the world.’