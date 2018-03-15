Conte - What Chelsea Must Do To Qualify

Chelsea Coach, Antonio Conte has revealed that his players must be ready to suffer to stand a chance of qualifying for the quarter finals against Barcelona in Nou Camp Tonight.

‘Barcelona will try to dominate the game, have a lot of possession and try to get players between the lines and go straight towards the goal. We must pay great attention, be compact and suffer,’ the Italian said.

‘Without the ball, you suffer. You have to defend well. When you have the ball, I repeat, we must know very well which is the way to go, to try to score and create chances, in the same way we did at Stamford Bridge.’

‘In the first leg we played a really good game, almost a perfect game,’ said Conte. ‘When you play against Barcelona, a team I consider one of the best in the world, if you want to have a hope to win the game you have to play a perfect game. In the first leg, we did this and when we made a mistake, we paid a lot for it.

‘The result gives a greater advantage to Barcelona but at the same time we know very well their philosophy, they want to try to play their football to try to score and win the game. We have to try to do our best and we must have the game with great concentration to stay with our heads on the pitch in every moment of the game.