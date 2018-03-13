Manchester City Beat Stoke City To Move A Step Closer To The EPL Title

Manchester City took a step closer to the EPL title by beating Stoke City 2-0 at the Bet 365 Stadium.

Mercurial Midfielder, David Silva scored a brace to restore City's 16 points lead over Manchester United.

Silva opened the scoring in the 10th minute before rounding up the victory in the 50th minute to help City to a double victory over Stoke for the first since 1998 having won the first leg 7-2 at the Etihad Stadium.

Stoke City struggled to contain the Citizens, they will need to start picking up points to avoid the drop as they currently sit in the 19th position without a win in their last six matches.

Meanwhile, Manchester City Captain Vincent Kompany has described the opportunity of winning the League against Manchester United as a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"Everybody in the blue side of Manchester knows it's a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Kompany. "But steady, it won't be handed to us."

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has showered encomiums on David Silva for his match-winning performance against Stoke City

"We are very close now. We have 81 points, which is a lot! We had a solid performance; we controlled the game and conceded no chances.

"David Silva controls the tempo. He has the skills no doubt about that but in the bad moments he is there to control the game and he is an aggressive competitor.

"To be champions is tough, it's complicated. Our club does not have a history of a lot of titles. As soon as possible will be better but it doesn't matter where we win it.

"I understand that it is important to our fans to win it against United but the target is the next game at Everton. After that, if we play like today sooner or later we will be champions."