Salah Wins EPL Award

Egyptian Winger, Mohammed Salah has been voted the Best Player in the EPL in the Month of February.

Salah has taken the EPL by Storm since he joined Liverpool in the Summer from Roma.

Salah is currently topping the EPL goal-scorers chart with 24 goals and 8 assists in, he has scored 32 goals in all Competitions for The Reds.

Salah scored four goals and contributed two assists in February to beat the likes of Hazard, Aguero, Dembele, and Shaqiri to the Award.

Salah will hope to continue his impressive form in front of goal when Liverpool visit Manchester United Tomorrow.

“The players make it easier and the boss also makes it easier for me,” Salah told the Premier League official website. “It’s nice to win it again especially because it’s the Player of the Month of the Premier League, so that’s something good.

“I say always try to help reach the three points and to be in a better position.”

Meanwhile, Brighton Coach, Chris Hughton won the February EPL Manager of the Month