Buhari Receives World Cup Trophy, Hosts Historic Bobsleigh Team

President Muhammadu Buhari received the FIFA World Cup Trophy currently touring Nigeria on Wednesday at the at the Presidential Villa.

France 98 World Cup Winner, Christian Karembu presented the Trophy to the Number One Citizen of Nigeria on behalf of the world football body at the new Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa.

The Chairman of Coca-Cola West Africa, Peter Njojo led the FIFA Delegation to the Presidency, Members of the Federal Executive Council were also in Attendance to witness the grand event.

President Buhari also seized the Opportunity of the Event to host the Home-Based Eagles who won the Silver medal at the 2018 CHAN.

Nigeria’s Winter Olympics Bobsleigh Team were also hosted by the President.

Meanwhile, Minister of Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung has commended President Buhari for his Unflinching Support.

“We have worked very hard for it and we will continue to make Nigeria proud,” he said.

“Sport under your (Buhari’s) administration is moving. It’s been harvest of medals under your leadership. Sport is about funding and you have given support.”