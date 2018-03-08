U-2O Women's World Cup: Nigeria Draw Germany, China

The Falconets of Nigeria have been drawn alongside Haiti, China and three times winner, Germany in Group D of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in France.

The Draw Ceremony took place at the Opera House, Rennes on Thursday.

Host Country, France will slug it out with Ghana, New Zealand, and the Netherlands in Group A.

France will play their opening match against Ghana on the 5th of August 2018 to officially open the tournament.

The cities of Vannes, Concarneau, Saint-Malo and Dinan/Léhon will host the competition, which is scheduled for 5 August to 24 August.

North Korea won the Last Edition of the Competition hosted by Papua New Guinea in 2016

U-20 Women’s World Cup groups

Group A:

France,

Ghana

New Zealand

Netherlands

Group B:

Korea DPR,

England

Mexico,

Brazil

Group C:

USA,

Japan,

Paraguay

Spain

Group D:

Haiti

China PR

Nigeria

Germany