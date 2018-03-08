UCL; Juventus Beat Tottenham, Manchester City Lost At Home

Juventus beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday Night to book a place in the quarter-finals of the 2018/2019 Uefa Champions League.

Son gave Spurs the lead in the 38th minute Higuain restored parity in the 63rd minute before Dybala scored the winner in the 67th minute to send Tottenham out of the Champions League.

Tottenham lost concentration in the second half when they conceded two goals inside three minutes to lose control of the tie and hand the initiative to the Old Lady.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Coach, Mauricio Pochettino said he is happy with his players even though they bottled an opportunity to progress against the Italian Champions.

"If Harry scored at the end or we scored twice in the first half, maybe we are talking differently. I'm happy with my players. We did everything to try to win.

"It was, not a lack of experience, not a lack of concentration. How many chances did we concede? We conceded three chances and they scored twice. We had a lot of chances and only scored one.

"We can talk about a lot of situations, but sometimes you need some luck to win."

"A nightmare? Why? That is football," he said. "I am still a dreamer. Of course I am disappointed, when you compete in the Champions League and against this type of club, you can win or you can lose.

"We lost but in the way that we lost, I am happy. For me football is not a nightmare. You can win or lose. We respect our idea and we play football and we created a lot of chances but it wasn't enough to win the game. That is all.".

Basel beat Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium to give their supporters something to cheer after losing the first leg 4-0 at home.

Gabriel Jesus gave City the lead in the 8th minute, Elyounoussi restored parity for the Swiss side, Lang scored the winner in the 71st minute to give Basel the win which is not enough to see them through after losing the first leg at home 4-0.

Pep Guardiol is unhappy with his boys even after breaking the Champions League passing record by stringing together 978 passes against Basel.

"The first half was quite good but in the second half we forgot to attack, we forgot to play. When we pass the ball we do it to move through the opponents to attack. The second half was really, really poor.

"It is not easy to play with a 4-0 lead. I think in the first half we showed we wanted to win the game. We created a lot of chances and we were good.

"But after 1-1 in the second half, it didn't happen. We just passed for itself and when that happens, that is not football."