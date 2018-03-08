CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba win in Cotonou, Akwa United lose to Libyan side

Enyimba International Football Club on Wednesday in Cotonou won their first leg match in a CAF Confederation Cup first round fixture by beating Energie FC of Republic of Benin 2-0.

Two goals very early in the game gave the former African champions a valuable result which will serve them in good stead in the second leg match on March 18.

The Aba-based side who drew bye in the preliminary round owing to their record on the continent took the lead through an own goal by Aime Santou after three minutes.

Austin Oladapo utilised Stanley Dimgba six minutes later to extend their lead and cruise to an important win ahead of the second leg game in Calabar.

However, the other Nigerian representatives in the competition, Akwa United FC of Uyo, lost by a lone goal to Al Ittihad of Libya at the Alteeb Almharea Stadium in Sfax, Tunisia.

Akwa United, 2-0 winners away after losing 1-2 in the first leg against Hawks of Gambia in the preliminary round, will host the second leg game in Uyo on March 18.(NAN)