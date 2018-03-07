Ilechukwu - MFM Ready To Beat MC Alger

MFM FC Coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu says his team is ready to do whatever it takes to beat MC Alger of Algeria today at the Agege Township Stadium

The Olukoya Boys qualified for this round by beating Real Bamako 2-1 on aggregate in their first ever outing in the Africa Premier Competition

Ilechukwu is confident his team will come out victorious after preparing very hard for the match against the North Africans.

“It’s always tough when you face the North Africans, but all I can say is that we are well prepared for the game,” Ilechukwu continued

“We have prepared well for the game and now is the time to make the country proud.

“Although we have one or two challenges with some of our key players, we will make do with what we have to get a good result.

“The target for us is to score enough goals and not concede which will help us in the return leg.

Meanwhile NPFL Champions, Plateau United lost against Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia 4-2 after conceding three goals in the first eight minutes of the encounter.

The Plateau based club will have to beat the Tunisians 2-0 to stand a chance of qualifying for the Group Stage