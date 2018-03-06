Enyimba, Plateau United Set For Continental Assignments

Enyimba Coach, Paul Aigbogun is confident that his team will come out victorious in their CAF Confederation Cup tie against Energie FC of Benin Republic

Enyimba are currently occupying the 4th position in the NPFL while Energie are siiting second in the Beninoise League.

We were looking at the possibility of playing Hafia of Guinea in the first round but it’s interesting how Energie came through from the preliminary round and that means they are a good side that should not be underrated,”

Aigbogun told CAFOnline ahead of Wednesday’s first leg.

“The good thing is that we (Enyimba) are doing well in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and we can take such good form to the continent. Our preparation towards the game against Energie is well on course.

“I wouldn’t want to single out any player as the star man; we want to go all out and show the quality we have. We are working really hard to make good impression this time and I believe the players are ready to do their best too”.

Enyimba Made history in 2003 as they became the first Nigerian team to win the CAF Champions League, they also won it 2004 making it back to back triumph for the Aba-based Club.

“Though we haven’t won any continental trophy recently, we are still a strong team and I’m confident we can do well this time in the CAF Confederation Cup,” assured Aigbogun who is in his third spell with Enyimba.

Meanwhile MFM FC will welcome MC Alger of Algeria to the Agege Township Stadium tomorrow, the Lagos-based team will be aiming to get a positive result at home in other to stand a chance of qualifying for the CAF Champions League Group Stage.

NPFL Champions, Plateau United will play Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia in Tunis tomorrow, it promises to be a tricky game.

The North Africans are known for adopting different strategies to distract their opponent.

Akwa United will slug it out with Al Ittihad of Libya for a place in the CAF Confederations Cup group stage.

The first leg will be played in Tunisia because of the Crisis in Libya.